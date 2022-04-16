China aims to complete its space station construction in 2022

China has scheduled to make six manned space flights in 2022 to complete the construction of its space station, China’s Chief Engineer for Space Station Missions announced on Saturday.

Following the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission and returning of the capsule to the designated site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Saturday, the country plans to launch six spacecraft within this year, said Sun Jun, chief engineer for space station missions under Beijing Aerospace Control Centre.

As she added, the two laboratory cabin modules will be launched into space by the Long March-5B carrier rocket.

The Wenchang spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, dubbed the home port for China’s space station, has played a pivotal role in launching heavy loads. The centre is currently preparing for the launch of the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft to press ahead with the Chinese space station construction.

On Saturday, three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, completing the country’s longest crewed space mission to date. Their journey back home after leaving the module of the country’s first space station took nine hours.

While in orbit, the Shenzhou-13 mission astronauts took manual control in the Tianhe living quarters module for what state media called a “docking experiment” with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft.

China’s crewed missions aiming to complete the construction of its first space station began in April 2021.