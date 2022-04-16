Nearly 400 dead in South Africa floods, gov’t declares financial aid

A total of 395 people have been killed and a total of 40,723 have been affected by flood in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province since Monday, according to local authorities. The country’s government has declared a state of emergency in the affected area and pledged USD 68 mln (EUR 62,9 mln) to help thousands of victims.

It has been raining heavily in KwaZulu-Natal since the weekend, which damaged roads, homes, schools, electricity poles, and many government infrastructures. The Durban port, one of Africa’s busiest ports, is still struggling to deal with the extent of the damage caused by the floods. Moreover, houses in many areas have been washed away by the floods and many submerged in mudslides.

A number of residents continue to look for their loved ones as official rescue teams are spread thin.

His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, KwaZulu-Natal Premier and CAF President Patrice Motsepe arriving in Nazareth to assess the response of government and seek ways to assist hundreds of families that have been left destitute and are in dire need of support.

“Many lives have been lost, that is what tells you that it is terrible. I was in the UN meeting yesterday, countries sending messages of condolences and solidarity for South Africa, specifically for KZ-N. Having communities that are locked out of opportunities, work, lives being lost, properties being lost, this is devastating,” said South Africa’s Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

“We are talking about 4,000 houses that have completely been damaged as we speak, 8,000 partially damaged… and this number could be increasing because there have been areas where they [the country’s services] have not been able to access as in terms of technical assessment,” he added.

Flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province that left 300+ people dead & displaced thousands more also impacted municipal services such as electricity & water.

People in the region attempted to get water from a broken pipe that was gushing with the precious commodity.

’Cleanup campaign’ ongoing

Over 4,000 law enforcement members have been deployed to the affected areas to support relief efforts and maintain law and order, and staff are busy repairing damaged infrastructure like roads, water supply, sanitation and electricity.

“Currently we are on a cleanup campaign, and I would say, it will take a few days for us to get clear,” said Eric Apelgren, head of the country’s International and Governance Relations.

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe's foundation donates R30 million to flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the South African Weather Service, more rainfall is expected in parts of the province in the coming days.

In line with the disaster management plan, provincial and municipal disaster management teams are on high alert to respond to communities known to be at high risk to avert and minimize the disaster impact.

Condolences from all around the world

Many world’s leaders and top officials referred to the event on social media and sent their condolences to the victims’ families.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives, their loved ones, homes and businesses,” the British Queen wrote in her message published on Twitter by the Royal Family.

The Queen has sent a message to the President of South Africa following the floods in KwaZulu-Natal province:

