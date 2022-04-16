Belarus bans EU registered vehicles from entering the country

Belarus banned cars and lorries registered in European Union countries from entering its territory from Saturday in response to EU sanctions, BelTA reported.

The ban came into effect from Friday midnight. However, the ban does not apply to lorries travelling through designated border crossings to carry out cargo transport operations or to reattach a semi-trailer.

The ban will also not apply to EU-registered vehicles that entered Belarus by 16 April this year, until 23 April. The restrictions will not include vehicles carrying mail as well as livestock.

A package of further EU sanctions came into force a week ago. However the ban on all Russian and Belarusian road hauliers carrying goods by road within the EU, including in transit came into effect on April 16.

However, exemptions are granted for a range of products such as pharmaceuticals, medical products, agricultural and food products, including wheat, and for humanitarian purposes.