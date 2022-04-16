Up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops killed so far, says president; new explosions hit cities

Citizens of Kyiv and Lviv could hear explosions on Saturday and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said rescuers and medics were working at the site of a blast on the outskirts of the city.

Russia retaliates after flagship cruiser loss

There were no immediate details of casualties or damage.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 2,500-3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of war with Russia and about 10,000 injured . No death toll of civilian casualties has been made available so far.

As for the tally of Russian soldiers, President Zelenskyy told CNN on Friday that 19,000 to 20,000 Russian troops had been killed in the war. Moscow said last month that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded. These numbers, neither from the Russian or Ukrainian side, could not be verified.

In a show of retaliation for the recent sinking of its Black Sea flagship Moskva, Russia launched missile strikes on Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and the town of Ivano-Frankivsk. On Friday, Moscow pledged to launch more strikes on Kyiv and said it had used cruise missiles against the Vizar factory on the edge of Kyiv, which it said made and repaired missiles, including anti-ship missiles.

The US believes the Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian missiles and that there were Russian casualties, although numbers were unclear, a senior US official said.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s military said the presence of Russian warships in the Black Sea, armed with sea-launched missiles, suggested an increased possibility that Russia would use them to strike Ukraine’s defence industry and logistics infrastructure.

Heavy losses suspected among Moskva crew

Stiuation in southern and easter Ukraine “very difficult”

The Ukrainian military went on to say that Russia’s navy was active in the Sea of Azov to block the port of Mariupol, where ground fighting has intensified as Ukraine said it was trying to break Russia’s siege.

Mariupol had been home to 400,000 people before Russia launched its invasion. Now the city is but debris. Thousands of civilians have died and tens of thousands remain trapped.

“The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard. Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city,” Defence Ministry Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing, adding that the Russians have not completely captured Mariupol.

“Still very difficult” was how President Zelenskyy described the military situation in southern and eastern Ukraine. He also praised the work of his armed forces.

“The successes of our military on the battlefield are really significant, historically significant. But they are still not enough to clean our land of the occupiers. We will beat them some more,” he said in a late-night video address, reiterating his call for allies to send heavier weapons and for an international embargo on Russian oil.

President Zelenskyy has appealed to US President Joe Biden for the US to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism,” joining North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with their conversation.

“We will continue to consider all options to increase the pressure on Putin,” a White House spokesperson responded by saying.

Reuters reported, based on its sources, that Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal and top finance officials will attend International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington next week.

It will be the first chance for key Ukrainian officials to meet in person with financial officials from advanced economies since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Mariupol’s steelworks fight on

Should Moscow capture Mariupol, it would be the first big Ukrainian city to fall and Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had already captured the city’s Illich steelworks. This statement’s truthfulness could not, however, be confirmed. Ukrainian defenders are mainly believed to be holding out in Azovstal, another huge steelworks, Reuters reported.

The plants are owned by Metinvest, which in turn is owned by Ukraine’s richest businessman Yuriy Ryzhenkov. Forming the backbone of Ukraine’s industrial east, Metinvest told Reuters on Friday it would never let its enterprises operate under Russian occupation.

Although Moscow has used its naval might to shut off Ukrainian ports and threaten a potential amphibious landing along the coast, with Moskva gone, the largest warship sunk during the conflict since Argentina’s General Belgrano in the 1982 Falklands war, the Kremlin’s ability to vex Ukraine from the sea could be crippled.

Having initially described its aims in Ukraine as “a special military operation” to “de-Nazify” Ukraine, an absurd claim given the Kremlin’s own pan-Russian, nation-based narrative used to justify the killings of the Ukrainian civilian population, Moscow now shifted its goal to capturing the Donbas, the eastern region partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. The change occurred following the expulsion of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.