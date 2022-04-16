LIVE: 52nd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Another day of fierce Ukrainian resistance. Explosions were heard in the early hours on Saturday in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the western city of Lviv, local media reported. The heavy fighting continues in Mariupol and Donbas regions.

10:06 CEST

Russia destroyed production buildings of an armoured vehicle plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and a military repair facility in the city of Mykolaiv, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

09:34 CEST

#Russian forces continue to shell #Kharkiv. pic.twitter.com/TTwSPmUpIf

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 16, 2022

09:33 CEST

Rescuers and medics were working on the site of an early Saturday blast on the outskirts of Kyiv, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said in an online post.

09:22 CEST

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Saturday to evacuate civilians, including from the besieged city of Mariupol by private cars.

08:58 CEST

⚡️ UK Defense Ministry: Roads sustain serious damage in parts of Ukraine formerly besieged by Russia, making it a “significant challenge.”

Russians also destroyed bridges, left land mines and abandoned vehicles along key routes as they withdrew from northern Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 16, 2022

08:57 CEST

According to the #UN, 2,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 wounded in #Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

This is only the data that has been officially documented. The actual number of casualties exceeds this statistic by several times. https://t.co/4vSOQjfYwY

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 16, 2022

07:44 CEST

⚡️Casualties reported in Poltava, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk due to Russian shelling.

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said on April 16 that one person was killed, three wounded, and a gas pipeline has burst due to Russian shelling overnight in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 16, 2022

07:01 CEST

Explosions were heard in the early hours on Saturday in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the western city of Lviv, local media reported.

06:12 CET

According to @transenv, this is how much #Europe paid to #Russia for oil in 2021 (and continues to pay so far). pic.twitter.com/GuMSHIVQ3W

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 16, 2022

02:33 CET

🔻In Kyiv, the Square of Friendship was renamed to the Heroes of Mariupol Square

🔻In Ivano-Frankivsk, 25 streets were renamed, incl Dostoevsky, Lermontov, Chekhov, Nekrasov, Tolstoy streets.

🔻Renaming of such streets was already announced in Uzhhorod, Lutsk, Dnipro, Ternopil

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 15, 2022

01:21 CET

Zelenskyy announced the losses of #Ukraine

In an interview with CNN, the President of Ukraine said that, according to preliminary data, up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. At the same time, up to 10 thousand were injured.https://t.co/G06noi9tfu

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 15, 2022

00:21 CET

First, many are still asking "was this a ship board accident (fire), or was this really a Neptune strike?"

DoD indicates the latter.

Having said that, this was MORE than a simple matter of a couple of missiles hitting a ship that was a great distance away. 2/ pic.twitter.com/kpAeitjFTU

— Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) April 15, 2022

00:10 CET

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told #European allies that the United States believes the #Russian war in #Ukraine could last through the end of 2022.https://t.co/SHestARCpi

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 15, 2022

00:06 CET

⚡️ EU ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas: 'Russia abducts Ukrainian children, will be held accountable.'

More than 130,000 children were forcibly moved to Russia, according to Ukraine's ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 15, 2022