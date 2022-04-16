1.8 mln witness Mexico’s largest Passion of the Christ re-enactment

The re-enactment for the Way of the Cross in the southern borough of Iztapalapa, Mexico City, was once again open for the public. On Friday vast crowds gathered to witness the event, after two years of not being able to participate due to COVID-19 restrictions, Reuters reported.

1.8 million people gathered to witness the Passion of the Christ re-enactment, the religious account of the scourging, carrying of the cross and death of Jesus Christ, played by 22-year old actor Axel Gonzalez.

Although the event took place in 2020 and 2021, spectators were banned from attending due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead the reenactment was televised.

Easter in Mexico is a very important holiday as the country has the second largest catholic populations on earth. Millions of people come together every year to mark Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.

“Iztapalapa, an ancient Aztec ceremonial site, is also Mexico City’s largest borough and hosts the annual Passion of Christ reenactment in the Cerro de la Estrella, or the Star Hill,” Reuters reported.