Talking Europe 15.04: EUR – hot or not and what about inflation?

TVP World’s Ashim Kumar and David Kennedy are putting the world to rights once more in this episode of Talking Europe, which seeks to discuss ideas that preoccupy modern Europe, challenging the traditional narrative.

Two major topics of the night: firstly, the Eurozone — should it expand, or should some countries want to leave it; and secondly, should Europe expand by, for instance, taking in Ukraine?

The Eurozone

Created in 1999, the Eurozone has grown exponentially in the following years and yet a common currency market sparks tensions and debates to this day. The mani axis? Ceding certain financial, monetary and legal prerogatives by state authorities. To give an example, interest rates cannot be changed depending on the national situation but are set by the European Central Bank, which in turn can lead to catastrophic results as seen during the great crisis of the 2000s and the Spanish recession of the 2010s.

With this said, Mr Kumar admitted that he is not a big fan of EUR. “I’ve got more questions than answers on the euro,” he said, adding that a substantial chunk of the EU member states had not endorsed EUR. Out of the 19 that have EUR, “10 tend to be the smaller economies, i.e. Luxemburg,… but the influence in EUR lies mainly with Germany.”

“My main question is, how much control do the smaller countries have over their own economies if they can’t control the interest rates,” was Mr Kumar’s question.

Mr Kennedy noted that, apart from Germany, France, Italy and Spain are also using EUR and are “quite big players and then you add the Netherlands, which is also a fairly major player.”

What Mr Kennedy argues is that the smaller EUR-using states such as the Baltic States and some East-central European countries “have not fared too badly… for example Slovakia.”

Inflation and the EU

Also on the programme, the hosts debate whether the EU and its policy of the Eurozone make the member states stronger, because of their monetary unity, or is it a failed claim, given the rising inflation that hits Europe today.

While Mr Kumar thought the idea that national authorities have to cede some of their power over their country’s finances in the name of the “stronger together” slogan wrong in the light of the current inflation, Mr Kennedy stressed that inflation was not a good yardstick to assess the viability of the EU’s financial policy as inflation was predicated also on other factors, apart from the currency per se.

To learn whether Mr Kumar and Mr Kennedy reached a consensus, watch the video above.