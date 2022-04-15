Volodymyr Zelenskyy discusses the possibility of Russia using nukes

During an interview for CNN, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked whether he fears Russia may resort to a desperate measure of employing nuclear weapons

The interviewer asked the question in reference to a speech given on April 14 at Georgia Tech by Bill Burns, the Director of CIA, who mentioned the possibility of Russia resorting to the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

President Zelenskyy responded that the entire world should be concerned with the possibility. He said that Russian leaders have clearly demonstrated they have no regard for human life.

CNN's Jake Tapper sits down for an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the presidential palace in Kyiv https://t.co/r3Ql9kWryC pic.twitter.com/CHQnqvxlo4

— CNN (@CNN) April 15, 2022

He did conclude that while the use of tactical nuclear weapons as a last, desperate measure by the losing invaders is a possibility that needs to be considered, people should not focus on being afraid, but should rather simply be prepared for the possibility.

The issue of nuclear weapons was also addressed by Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence during a briefing on April 15. He did admit that Russia possesses nuclear capabilities and that it may choose to resort to it as a last desperate measure, but that for the time being, neither Ukrainian intelligence nor foreign intelligence agencies Ukrainians collaborate with have no credible information that Russia currently has the intention to use nuclear armaments.

He did however admit that there always exists a risk the situation will change and take a turn for the worse.