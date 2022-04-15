World News 15.04: War in Ukraine, Taiwan tensions, Prayers at Notre-Dame

The war in Ukraine continues. According to analysts, the Russian forces are preparing for an attack in eastern part of the country. Meanwhile, China has organised military drills near Taiwan in response to a visit of American Congress officials to the island nation.

Kyiv bombed again

The Ukrainian capital was once again struck by Russian munitions, following roughly two weeks of calm. The Russians claim to have attacked a missile factory, but civilian areas were affected as well.

Upcoming Russian offensive

Ukrainian authorities warn that the Russian Armed Forces are regrouping their units in preparation for a new offensive.

New sanctions come into force

Russian and Belarusian trucks that have been covered by the most recent EU package of sanctions, including a ban on entry to the European Union, can leave by midnight on April 16th. The EU has also announced it will not fulfil Vladimir Putin’s request for payments for gas in roubles.

Germany’s shift towards Ukraine

German politics have shifted away from a pro-Russian approach that had been present in the country for years. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he wants to spend an additional EUR 2 bn euros on new military equipment, mostly to help Ukraine.

Charity programme for refugees

As part of a new charity programme, 100,000 refugees from Ukraine will receive funds for the purchase of drugs in pharmacies throughout Poland. The initiative is the result of cooperation between Pelion, one of the largest companies operating in the Polish healthcare market, and a charity organisation Direct Relief.

Taiwan tensions

Eyes are now on the Far East, as China has organised military drills near Taiwan in response to a visit of American Congress officials to the island nation. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked concerns over Beijing possibly pulling the trigger on a large-scale military campaign to conquer Taiwan.

Secret SpaceX launch

On April 16, another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly into space from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, but this time it will include, among others, top-secret cargo of the National Reconnaissance Office, which is an American intelligence organisation.

The Three Faiths

For the first time in 30 years, the major religious holidays of Christianity, Islam and Judaism are taking place at the same time. Although the period is a time for celebration for all, there already have been incidents in places such as Jerusalem.

Way of the Cross

Pope Francis’s proposal to hold a Russian-Ukrainian Way of the Cross procession has been met with harsh criticism. Ukrainian Catholic leaders have urged the Pope to reconsider the idea, in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Prayers at Notre-Dame

French priests held prayers at the Notre Dame cathedral on Good Friday. The church, damaged 3 years ago in a fire, is currently being rebuilt. President Emanuel Macron pledged he will reopen it in 2 years.