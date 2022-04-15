Rock Rachon: Geopolitics behind the war in Ukraine

Political scientist Professor Jakub Grygiel was the guest of the latest Rock Rachon episode, in which he explains how the current conflict is a product of many years of mistakes.

Professor Grygiel is a political scientist at the Catholic University of America. Together with Wee Mitchell, they have written “Unquiet Frontier”. The book was published in 2017, but the idea to write it was prompted by the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the attempts to form breakaway pro-Russian republics in the Donbas region.

Part of the book is also dedicated to how the US became a superpower. This is necessary to understand global geopolitics. At the start of the 20th century, Americans have realised that their country’s security can no longer be ensured merely by only protecting its coastlines or even the continent of North America, but the Unites States’ defence must extend into the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and also ensure a friendly balance of power in Europe and Asia.

But after World War One, the US became isolationist. Instead of keeping the US safe, it led to a destabilisation of the situation around the World, and so after World War Two it created a network of alliances and established a military presence overseas.

The US was also present in Central Europe, specifically in Western Germany. But following the end of the cold war and the expansion of NATO into former Eastern Bloc countries, the US made attempts to decrease its military presence in Europe, especially Central Europe. But these attempts appear to always result in increased aggressiveness on part of Russia.

When Grygiel and Mitchell published their book, they were criticised when they warned of the possibility of the annexation of Crimea and Russia’s support for breakaway separatist republics in Donbas preparing the groundwork for an all-out war. “[The critics] argued that war was no longer that […] could achieve political purposes. And [that] war particularly in Europe was gone, it was a historical artefact.”

Professor Grygiel himself says that seeing what is happening now, he probably was not pessimistic enough. While he thought war was possible, he did not expect it to be conducted with such levels of violence.

“The idea was that Europe was a success story. And it’s not just Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe were the biggest success stories of the 20th century.” American policy makers and political scientists thought that peace has been secured and Russia will eventually come to see that peace and resolving disputes through diplomacy is the new way to conduct international policy. But this has proven a fantasy.

Several countries around the world, such as Iran, North Korea, and China, as well as Russia questioned the existing status quo. But what has been seen in the past several years were attempts to test the US how far they can go. In the case of Russia, Professor Grygiel lists the invasion of Georgia in 2008 and the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the low-intensity war in Donbas as some of the ways in which Russia was testing the ground for future escalation.

But the situation has changed now in that those earlier incursions into neighbouring countries were comparatively small military operations, whereas the war that is being waged now is a full-scale invasion. Professor Grygiel believes that the Kremlin was convinced the West would not respond. He also says that this conviction could have been fuelled by some ill-timed statements about Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

Another mistake was continuing to list a number of measures the US will not take in defence of Ukraine, which through the process of elimination gave Putin an idea of what he can expect from Washington.

Professor Grygiel states that modern Western societies must wake up to the reality that wars aimed at territorial conquest are not a time of the past. But he also said that while the West has made mistakes, Putin and his cronies appear to have believed in their own propaganda: that they did not expect the determination of the Ukrainian people to put up resistance.