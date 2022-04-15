Poland to take back lake resort from Russian embassy

Poland’s National Forests has terminated an agreement with the Russian Embassy for the rental of a recreation resort at a lake near Warsaw, a news website has reported.

The Russian Embassy signed a rental deal for the resort in 1994 but has stopped paying the rent, the right-wing wpolityce.pl website wrote on Friday, quoting Edward Siarka, a Polish deputy climate minister responsible for forestry.

The resort, which comprises hotels, villas and summer homes, is located at the Zegrze Reservoir north of Warsaw.

Michał Gzowski, National Forests spokesman, told wpolityce.pl that the decision was taken on Wednesday in consultation with Siarka and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Russian Embassy has been asked to return the property and Poland is now “waiting for a move from the Russian side,” Gzowski said.

Asked about potential financial consequences for National Forests, the spokesman said: “We are not thinking about it. The most important thing is to follow the path of tough sanctions against the Russian Federation that our state is set on.”

Recently, Warsaw City Hall has taken over a Russian complex which in the communist era housed Russian embassy staff but has been left unused for decades. Warsaw authorities have said the flats may be given to Ukrainian families with children who have lost their homes due to Russia’s invasion of their country.