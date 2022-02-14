World News 14.02: Seeking de-escalation over Ukraine, Rau in Moscow

The West seek possibilities for finding common ground with Russia as regards de-escalation of the looming conflict in Ukraine, but they find Moscow’s demands unacceptable. Meanwhile, Zbigniew Rau travels to the Russian capital city to hold talks as the chairman of OSCE.

Deescalation possible?



As the Russian Defence Minister informed of the conclusion of the first part of military drills in Belarus, Russia’s Foreign Minister proposed a continuation of diplomatic talks with Europe. According to some experts, these two announcements form mixed signals about Moscow’s intentions towards Ukraine – to say the least.

Meanwhile, tensions between Ukraine and Russia are soaring as the latter has deployed over thirty ships to the Black Sea for another round of military exercises. Large areas of the Black Sea have been closed off due to live fire drills which have effectively blockaded Ukrainian ports. In a show of Power, Russia is also holding naval exercises from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

Zbigniew Rau in Moscow



As the situation on the Ukrainian border becomes more dire with every passing day, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe Chairman-in-office heads to Moscow. After more than a dozen nations urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, and the United States are saying that aerial bombardments could begin “at any time” – Russia holds that a diplomatic solution is still possible.

Ukraine pushes for NATO incorporation



“It was a misunderstanding,” said the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom about his previous comments that Ukraine could give up its aspiration to join NATO as a concession to Russia. While the official first stated that such a move could be taken to avoid war; following a comment from the spokesman of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – he clarified that Kiev will not give up its plans to join the Alliance.

Russia considers nuclear deal with Iran



As part of an effort to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran, Russia has discussed a possible interim agreement with this country, which – would involve limited sanctions relief in return for re-imposing some restrictions on Teheran’s nuclear programme.

China’s support for Afghanistan



As Europe seeks peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese officials reignite the USA-Afghanistan row. Now the Chinese Ministry of Foreign affairs stated that financial aid should be delivered straight to the Taliban government, rather than to non-governmental humanitarian agencies.

The Home Army founding anniversary



Polish authorities across the country honoured the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Home Army. The underground organisation operated during World War II. Though military in nature, it coordinated all aspects of running the state – all in secret from the occupying forces.