Polish FM flies to Moscow to meet Russian counterpart

Łukasz Jasina, a foreign ministry spokesperson, announced on Monday that Rau was travelling to Russia in his capacity as the OSCE chair, adding that it would be the first visit to Moscow by a Polish foreign minister for almost 10 years.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s foreign minister and chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), flew to Moscow on Monday for talks with Sergei Lavrov, his Russian counterpart, amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Łukasz Jasina, a foreign ministry spokesperson, announced on Monday that Rau was travelling to Russia in his capacity as the OSCE chair, adding that it would be the first visit to Moscow by a Polish foreign minister for almost 10 years.

He added that on Monday evening, Rau would only meet the “inner circle” at the Polish embassy and that official talks would start on Tuesday Monday morning, would last an hour and be followed by a press conference.

He added that the talks would concern the situation in Ukraine, where the OSCE has an observation mission. After the press conference, further talks will be held on Polish-Russian bilateral issues.