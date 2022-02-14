US diplomatic mission moves to Lviv amid Russian military build-up

The US Embassy in Kyiv will temporarily move its activities to Lviv, the head of US diplomacy Antony Blinken said on Monday. As he stated, this was prompted by the “dramatic acceleration” of the deployment of Russian troops around Ukraine.

“I do not have a higher priority than the security of Americans around the world and this of course also applies to our colleagues serving in foreign missions (…) With this in mind, we are making the process of temporarily transferring the operations of our embassy in Ukraine from the embassy in Kyiv to Lviv,” Mr Blinken announced in a statement.

The US secretary of state assured that the relocation did not mean a break in diplomatic contacts with the Ukrainian authorities and in efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

“Our commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is unwavering. (…) The diplomatic path remains available if Russia decides to commit itself in good faith,” Antony Blinken said.

According to the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, according to US intelligence, Kyiv may be a potential target of Russian aggression, which could start with rocket and aerial bombardment.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that as part of the evacuation of the facility in Kyiv, the State Department ordered the destruction of computers and network equipment at the embassy. Meanwhile, 56 evacuated embassy personnel arrived in Washington on Sunday with confidential documents.