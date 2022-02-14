Polish diplomat to head arbitration court

Poland’s current ambassador in the Netherlands will head the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Poland’s standing mission to the UN said on Monday in New York.

Marcin Czepelak specialises in international law and has worked with several foreign institutions, including the Max-Planck Institute in Hamburg and Cambridge University.

Founded in 1899 in The Hague to resolve international disputes, the Permanent Court of Arbitration began work in 1902 and has to date ruled in about 20 cases, mostly before World War I.

In later years, its role was taken over by the Permanent Court of International Justice, and after World War II by the International Court of Justice. The court resumed arbitration proceedings in 1998.

Czepelak has also worked as an advisor to the European Commission, the European Parliament, the Polish justice ministry and the Sejm, Poland’s lower parliament house.