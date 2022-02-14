Ukrainian, Belarusian Defence ministers hold talks

On Monday the Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin. According to both sides this is a positive signal and the first step towards cooperation, he assessed.

Satellite images show new Russian forces deployed near Ukraine

see more

What was the phone call about?

“Had a phone call with the Belarysian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin. The goal of the dialogue – to relieve stress & prevent the escalation of relations,” Minister Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

He added that they discussed “topical issues & determined the algorithm for further interaction”.



“I see this as a positive signal & the 1st step towards cooperation,” the Ukrainian minister stressed.



Had a 📞 call with the 🇧🇾 Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.The goal of the dialogue-to relieve stress&prevent the escalation of relations.We discussed topical issues&determined the algorithm for further interaction.I see this as a positive signal&the 1st step towards cooperation pic.twitter.com/oQuMq8yGGd

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 14, 2022

Belarus’ position

The Belarusian Defence Minister confirmed the information provided by his Ukrainian counterpart.



The official added that Belarus is conducting joint exercises with Russia. The country rejects US warnings that it may be poised to invade Ukraine, and sees it as “hysteria” adding that Ukraine is holding exercises of its own.





The Belarusian Defence Ministry stated that the ministers discussed the ongoing drills, expressing confidence that neither side’s activities posed a security threat to the other.