Acclaimed journalist, author dies, aged 83

Daniel Passent, the journalist, author of books, and publisher of the Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann’s memoirs has died at the age of 83, the editorial office of the Polityka (Politics) weekly, with which the deceased was associated throughout his life, announced on Monday.

Born on April 28, 1938, he began his journalistic activity in 1954 while still a student at the University of Warsaw. From 1959, he was associated with the “Polityka” weekly, for which he worked as a correspondent for the Vietnam War and as a columnist. He also collaborated with cabarets, including those famous in the times of communist Poland – “Pod Egidą” and “Dudek” – for which he wrote sketches and monologues.

He published columns on political, social, economic, international, and cultural issues.

In 1961, Daniel Passent, with the help of the German anti-fascist Thomas Harlan, obtained the journals of Adolf Eichmann, a German Nazi criminal responsible for the extermination of Jews during World War II. Polityka published it as one of the two magazines in the world.

After his publications in the 1980s, in which he defended the unlawful decision to introduce martial law in Poland, and justified the policy of the contemporary authorities, Mr. Passent aroused controversy and was heavily criticised. Poet Jacek Kaczmarski dedicated to him the song “March of intellectuals”, which he wrote for those “who, with their intelligence and education, decided to serve the military regime in Poland”.

In 1996-2001 he was the Polish ambassador to Chile. From 2012, he hosted his own program “Guests of Passent” on TOK FM radio.

Daniel Passent was awarded the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta (1997), the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta, and the Golden Cross of Merit.