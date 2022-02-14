Poland’s C/A deficit up in December – central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s current account deficit rose to EUR 3.96 billion at the end of December 2021, against a deficit of EUR 628 million recorded at the end of November, according to central bank figures released on Monday.

Market analysts expected the deficit to amount to EUR 2.04 billion.

Poland recorded a EUR 2.54-billion deficit in the trade of goods, and a EUR 1.5-billion surplus in services.

The country recorded a EUR 826-million surplus in primary income and a EUR 324-million surplus in secondary income.

Exports of goods in December 2021 grew by 19.4 percent year on year, and imports rose by 35.9 percent from December 2020.