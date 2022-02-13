Germany re-elects Frank-Walter Steinmeier as president

Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected to a second term as Germany’s president on Sunday after a special assembly voted the veteran politician, seen as a symbol of consensus and continuity, back into the prominent yet largely ceremonial post.

Mr Steinmeier’s election by secret ballot by a majority of the assembly for another five years was widely expected, amid broad support from most of Germany’s major parties during a time of global turmoil and following a recent change of government.

In his acceptance speech, the new-old president criticised Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine. “I can only warn (President Vladimir Putin)… Don’t underestimate the strength of democracy.”

Moderate approach, pacifist attitude



A top government aide during Gerhard Schroeder’s chancellorship and a foreign minister under Angela Merkel, Steinmeier is the 12th person – all men – to hold the office in the post-war era.

During his first presidential term he built a reputation as a moral compass for the nation, urging people to get coronavirus vaccinations and speaking out against extremism and violence.

Barred from active politics as president, Mr Steinmeier rose to prominence as a Social Democrat, in the party of Schroeder and of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

As foreign minister in 2016, he drew criticism when he labelled NATO’s decision to stage military manoeuvres in eastern Europe as “sabre-rattling”.

German presidents are elected by special assemblies comprising lawmakers and hundreds of other prominent citizens. Yet, the president has no major competencies, for example, he is not entitled to veto acts passed by the parliament.