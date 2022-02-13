Poland ready for influx of Ukrainian refugees, says minister

As reported by Mariusz Kamiński, Poland’s interior Affairs Minister, the country has been preparing for a potential inflow of refugees from Ukraine if Russia decides to invade its neighbour.

The official took to social media on Sunday to assure that the Polish government is ready for such a possibility.

“It is obvious that in connection with the situation in Ukraine we have been preparing for different scenarios,” he wrote.

“One of them includes activities by (Polish) provincial governors related to the potential influx of refugees from Ukraine, who may be looking for shelter in our country as a result of the potential conflict,” he explained.

The minister’s deputy, Maciej Wąsik, said on Friday that Poland “will be prepared for the arrival of a wave of up to a million people.”

Ukraine shares its border with EU members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, but has had the closest ties with Poland where over a million Ukrainians have emigrated over the recent years in search of a better life.

No breakthrough in negotiations

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has demanded concessions from Nato, including assurances that the bloc will not accept any new eastern members. Moscow and Minsk have also started joint military manoeuvres that are being closely watched by Nato.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked on the phone for the fourth time since the crisis began, but the conversation did not lead to any breakthrough in the standoff.

The US said the diplomatic path remained open to end a standoff with Moscow over Ukraine but stated the risk of Russian military action was high enough to warrant pulling US embassy staff out of Kyiv.