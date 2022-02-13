International military exercises Saber Strike 22 commence in Poland

On February 12, the international military exercises codenamed Saber Strike 22 and the related traffic of military columns began in Poland. In this respect, the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) additionally marked engineering structures, such as bridges and tunnels, along selected national roads with military load class signs.

These signs are addressed only to drivers of military vehicles and are not relevant to drivers of civilian vehicles. In addition, temporary speed limits may be implemented on selected routes in 11 provinces.

The international military exercises Saber Strike 22 will last in Poland until March 26, 2022. During this period, one may encounter moving military columns on the roads. They can be found, among others on the A1, A2 and A4 motorways, S8 and S61 expressways as well as DK16, DK18 and DK63 national routes.

Most often, the vehicles participating in the exercises will move at night so that they cause as little obstruction to traffic as possible. However, some journeys will have to be made during the day and even during peak traffic hours.

Mission to the Moon: Polish scientists join forces with NASA

see more

Saber Strike 22: using extreme caution on roads

GDDKiA stated that the movement of military columns would also be “another opportunity to test the cooperation of road services with the armed forces”. It will allow for the verification of the effectiveness of information exchange between them.

While coming across a column of military vehicles on the road, one should remember to stay cautious. GDDKiA advises against activities such as taking photos or recording videos, as well as driving between military vehicles running in the column.

Every driver should take into account the large mass of military vehicles, and thus their extended braking distance. GDDKiA stresses that the military equipment is intended for combat tasks, so it may not see passing vehicles as well as civilian cars.