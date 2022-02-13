Poland commemorates 80th anniversary of Home Army’s establishment

“Today we pay tribute to the memory of the Polish Underground State soldiers and bow our heads as a sign of respect for their deeds, sacrifices and victory,” Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote in a letter to the participants of the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Home Army (AK), which took place on Sunday in Warsaw.

“Today, we, the citizens of Poland – a free and democratic state, through our public activities, professional and social work, strengthen the sovereignty and security of our state. We want to go further into the future, faithful to the memory and values ​​that were passed on to us by the AK veterans,” Andrzej Duda stressed.

“I wish Poland and us, all Poles, that the ethos and traditions of the AK will continue in the next generations of our countrymen,” the letter concluded.

“Home Army was the foundation of free Poland”

“The attitude of the AK soldiers was the foundation on which today’s free Poland was built,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the head of the Ministry of National Defence, present at the ceremony, said.

As he pointed out, this attitude should be a model for today’s soldiers of the Polish Army.

“We are grateful for everything related to the ethos of the AK soldiers,” the minister concluded.

Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak during the ceremony commemorating 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Home Army (AK), Photo: PAP/Paweł Supernak

The Home Army’s history

On February 14, 1942, the Supreme Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Władysław Sikorski issued an order to transform the Union of Armed Struggle into the Home Army, considered by many the largest and best organised underground army operating in Nazi German-occupied Europe during WWII.

It was an underground military organisation, subordinate to the Supreme Commander and the Polish Government in exile, that was an integral part of the Polish Armed Forces. The AK’s main task was to fight for independence by organising and carrying out self-defence actions, and preparing an underground army for the rising, which was to break out in Poland during the military collapse of Germany.

The number of its enlisted soldiers at the beginning of 1942 was about 100,000, while in the summer of 1944, at its peak, about 380,000.

AK would carry out sabotage-subversive actions, engage in skirmishes with Nazi German armed forces, as well as the Nazi German police, and execute Nazi high-ranked officers, traitors and provocateurs.

The culmination of the armed AK effort was the Warsaw Uprising (1944). After its failure, the AK units, in the territories where the Red Army had already arrived, were demobilised.

On January 19, 1945, the Commander-in-Chief, Leopold Okulicki, issued an order for the disbanding of the Home Army. The AK’s losses amounted to around 100,000 killed and murdered soldiers, while around 50,000 were deported to the USSR and imprisoned.