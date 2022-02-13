Pope Francis prays for Ukraine, calls on politicians to seek peace

Pope Francis on Sunday led crowds in St. Peter’s Square in silent prayer for Ukraine, appealing to the consciences of politicians to seek peace.

“The news from Ukraine is very worrying,” said Francis, who has made many appeals for peace in Ukraine and last month led an international day of prayer for peace.

“I entrust every effort for peace to the intercession of the Virgin Mary and the consciences of responsible politicians,” he told thousands of people in the square for his weekly blessing and message.

“Let us pray in silence,” he said and the crowd went quiet for a moment.

Francis spoke a day after US President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin in an hour-long call that the West would respond decisively to any invasion of Ukraine, adding such a step would produce widespread suffering and isolate Moscow.

Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to invade and said it is responding to aggression by NATO allies and has dismissed those warnings as “hysteria”.

On January 23, Pope Francis also called for a solution to the conflict through negotiations and declared January 26 as the Day of Prayer for Peace in Ukraine. On that day, during the Wednesday general audience, the Pope prayed with the participants in the Vatican hall of Paul VI.