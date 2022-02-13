Diplomatic path remains open for Russia: US State Secretary

The United States said the diplomatic path remained open to end a standoff with Moscow over Ukraine but said the risk of Russian military action was high enough to warrant pulling US embassy staff out of Kyiv.

Biden told Putin that US is ready for diplomacy and ‘other scenarios’

see more

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said that after talks held on Saturday with Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

Saturday developments in Ukraine



In an hour-long call on Saturday, US President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the West would respond decisively to any invasion of Ukraine, adding such a step would produce widespread suffering and isolate Moscow.

Neither side said there had been any breakthroughs.

Washington ordered most of its embassy staff on Saturday to leave Ukraine immediately due to the threat of an invasion.

Many of Washington’s European allies and other countries have also been scaling back or evacuating staff from their Kyiv missions and have urged citizens to leave or avoid travel to Ukraine.

OSCE carries out evacuation



Meanwhile, the US staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) began leaving by car from the rebel-held city of Donetsk in east Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters witness said.

British and US troops to be stationed in southeast Poland: MoD

see more

The OSCE conducts operations in Ukraine including a civilian monitoring mission in Russian-backed, self-proclaimed separatist republics in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where a war that erupted in 2014 has killed more than 14,000 people.

War on the horizon



According to Washington, Russia’s military, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment.

Moscow, which has repeatedly denied it plans to invade and said it is responding to aggression by NATO allies, has dismissed those warnings as “hysteria”.

Putin is seeking security guarantees from the United States and NATO that include blocking Ukraine’s entry into NATO, refraining from missile deployments near Russia’s borders, and scaling back NATO’s military infrastructure in Europe to 1997 levels.

Washington regards many of the proposals as non-starters but has pushed the Kremlin to discuss them jointly with Washington and its European allies.