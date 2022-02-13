US denies it carried out operations in Russian territorial waters

The US on Saturday denied that it had carried out military operations in Russian territorial waters, after Moscow said its naval vessel chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific.

Russia says US sub violated its far east waters, calls in attache: Russian media

Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security threat over the incident at a time of high tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying a Russian naval vessel chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific after the submarine ignored the ship’s orders to surface.

“There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters,”Captain Kyle Raines, a US military spokesman, said in a statement.

“I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters,” he stressed.

Russia calls the US defence attaché over the incident

According to the Kremlin, the US submarine was spotted near the Kuril Islands early on Saturday as Russia was conducting naval exercises with its Pacific Fleet and it was ordered to surface immediately. As the Russian side added, the order was ignored by the submarine’s crew, leading the Russian frigate to take unspecified action to make it leave.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported it had called in the US defence attaché over the incident.

It was not clear specifically where Russia claimed the incident took place, but part of the Kuril Islands chain is claimed by Japan and the territorial dispute over some of the islands dates back to the time when the then-Soviet Union seized them at the end of WWII.

Russia’s defence minister spoke by telephone with his US counterpart on Saturday as the United States and other Western nations warned that war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.

US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin also spoke for an hour by phone later in the day to discuss Ukraine but according to the Kremlin, the submarine incident was not brought up.

Russian navy starts training exercises near Crimea

Russian navy starts military drills near Crimea

The RIA news agency reported on Saturday that more than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills.

According to the Kremlin, the aim of the drills is the protection of the coast of Crimea, the outposts of the Black Sea fleet as well as the economy sector and naval communications.

Russia’s military moves are being closely monitored as its massing of troops near Ukraine and recent rhetoric have unnerved the West and sparked concern it plans to invade Ukraine. Moscow denies any plan to invade, saying it is merely maintaining its own security against aggression by NATO.