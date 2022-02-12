Biden told Putin that US is ready for diplomacy and ‘other scenarios’

US President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday, as nations of the world watch the Ukrainian border with bated breath in fear of war that seems ever-more imminent.

US pulls out some staff from Ukraine embassy, OSCE

The call started at 16:04 GMT, a White House official said on Saturday. According to an official statement by the White House, US President Biden told Russian President Putin, that the US is prepared for diplomacy and “other scenarios”. He also added that the invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread suffering and diminish Russia’s standing.

Following the conversation, President Biden, as conveyed by a French presidency official, is to talk with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron who was on the line with Putin earlier today. The official said there were no indications from what Putin told Macron that Russia is preparing an offensive against Ukraine.

“We are nevertheless extremely vigilant and alert to the Russian [military] posture in order to avoid the worst,” the official added.

The shadow of war in Ukraine has been becoming denser mainly due to the Kremlin’s disinclination to de-escalate the tense situation, failed diplomatic attempts to convince President Putin to back down, as well as the join Russian-Belarussian military exercises.

On Saturday afternoon, Russia’s state-owned press agency RIA reported that allegedly a US submarine was detected by the Russian military in its territorial waters near the Kuril Islands. The agency quoted a Russian military source who said that it had used “appropriate means” to make the US submarine leave Russian waters after the vessel ignored a request to leave.

The last resort?

The Baiden-Putin talk was a bid to prevent what Poland’s FM Zbigniew Rau described as a conflict that spills over to other countries besides Ukraine.

President Putin requested the telephone call to take place on Monday, as reported by Reuters whose source was a White House official, but President Biden wanted to talk sooner as Washington detailed increasingly glaring conditions for a possible assault on Ukraine.

Some states, including Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Morocco, told their nationals to leave Ukraine following Washington’s statement that a Russian invasion, including a plausible airstrike, could occur any second. Washington ordered some of its embassy staff to leave Ukraine on Saturday.

“I continue to hope that [Putin] will not choose the path of renewed aggression and he’ll choose the path of diplomacy and dialogue,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters before the Biden-Putin talks but after a meeting with Pacific leaders in Fiji, adding a stipulation: “But if he doesn’t, we’re prepared.” The official said that should Russia attack Ukraine, Washington would impose swift economic sanctions.

As for Russia, it said ahead of the presidents’ Saturday meeting that it had decided to “optimise” its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or another party. Russian diplomacy’s strongman and FM Sergei Lavrov accused the US and its allies later in the day of waging a “propaganda campaign” about Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

Meanwhile, German FM Annalena Baerbock said that the crisis between Russia and Ukraine was escalating, but Germany was making efforts to find a diplomatic solution.

Ukrainians attend an open military training for civilians on a training range in Kyiv. Photo: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russia demands guarantees

Russia has been rebutting any hostile intentions, saying that over 100,000 troops it had massed near Ukraine’s border were deployed there merely to safeguard its own security it allegedly found compromised by a potential NATO aggression.

Claiming that Ukraine lies within Russia’s sphere of influence, Putin demands security guarantees from President Biden that Kyiv would not accede to NATO and that missile deployments near Russia’s borders would be blocked.

Many of these proposals have been deemed by Washington “non-starters”. Nevertheless, it put them on the discussion table with its European allies.

Saturday’s talks not the first held between Biden and Putin

Regardless of the diplomatic gridlock, President Biden entertains the opinion that engaging Putin in a direct conversation may be the best chance at loosening up the deadlock.

And yet Saturday’s call from the mountainside presidential retreat in Camp David, Maryland, was not the only one the two heads of state had over the time of uncertainty and tension. Two calls in December between Biden and Putin produced no breakthroughs but set the stage for diplomacy between their aides, which too yielded in little results.

There has been silence on the Biden-Putin line since and the quadrilateral talks in Berlin between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on Thursday came to no avail.

The call between Biden and Putin will be influenced, to a certain degree, by an expected talk on the line between French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin which is to happen earlier on Saturday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Will Russia attack Ukraine before the Beijing Winter Olympics end?

As reported by Reuters, according to US intelligence a Russian blitz on Kyiv is achievable and Putin could in fact give an order to invade before the Winter Olympics end on February 20. This scenario was maintained by Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan who told reporters on Friday that it remained unclear whether such a command had already been given.

Mr Sullivan argued that the number of Russian troops deployed near Ukraine’s border was sufficient to invade the country and that the operation may include an aerial bombing.

This, again, was downplayed by a Russian official, this time Moscow’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy who accused Washington of fanning “hysteria” and mounting a “panic campaign”.

Some reasonable people were hoping US-fanned hysteria was waning. Maybe they put a jinx on it, because scaremongers have clearly got second wind. Our troops are still on our territory and I wonder if the US will invade #Ukraine itself – someone has to, after such a panic campaign https://t.co/lyNCO0TQHv

— Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) February 11, 2022

Ambassador Polyanskiy has been rather active at diverting media’s attention from the fact that upping military presence to dangerously extraordinary numbers by deploying hosts of troops right next to Russia’s neighbouring country was something unordinary to say the least, outrageous and alarming to put it just right.

“The last one will be our Western partners claiming credit for resolution of “crisis” which existed only in their own imagination,” tweeted the official. In another tweet, he claimed that “behind the smokescreen of Russian highly-likely invasion of #Ukraine the UK has quietly occupied Baltic states!”

So as it comes out, behind the smokescreen of Russian highly-likely invasion of #Ukraine the UK has quietly occupied Baltic states! This illustrates London’s “constructive” approach to our reasonable preoccupations with security threats from NATO in Europe https://t.co/oQa2pF4dUV

— Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) February 11, 2022

But the US, Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic States and other NATO allies are well aware of the Russian threat to their safety.

In an attempt to boost western NATO allies’ defences, Washington planned to send 3,000 extra troops to Poland, in addition to 8,500 already on alert for deployment to Europe if needed.

As Poland’s President Andrzej Duda stressed tweeting in the wake of Friday consultations with President Biden, NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the UK’s PM Boris Johnson, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s President Justin Trudeau, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Council Charles Michel, the participants’ sole goal was to “to save peace and fend off the aggression.”

We have one single objective: to save peace and fend off the aggression. Thank you for today's meeting. @POTUS @BorisJohnson @EmmanuelMacron @OlafScholz @KlausIohannis @vonderleyen Mario Draghi @CharlesMichel @JustinTrudeau @jensstoltenberg . 🇵🇱🇺🇸🇪🇺🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇷🇴🇨🇦 @NATO

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) February 11, 2022

Also on Friday, US Secretary of State Blinken spoke with Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba. “Our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering,” he said after the call on Friday.

Meanwhile, Russia has been tightening its military grip over Ukraine deploying troops north, south and east of the country, in addtion to six Russian warships reaching the Black Sea and more Russian military equipment arriving in Belarus. As reported by Reuters, commercial satellite images from a US firm showed new Russian military deployments at several sites near the border.

The Red Dragon and the Bear teaming up?

Moreover, Washington expressed concern that Russia and China were cooperating at the highest level, with a senior administration official saying on Saturday the two were “working to undermine us”.

The Moscow-Beijing partnership has been manifesting in a “fundamental alignment” growing ever closer. This alignment came to the fore during Putin’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping on February 4. The meeting came across as even more disconcerting as it demonstrated Beijing seeing Moscow’s approach to Ukraine as “legitimate”.

The meeting produced a joint statement, in which Putin and Xi Jinping, leaders of extremely undemocratic states, reaffirmed their support for each other’s foreign policies, which included Russia’s backing of China over Taiwan. The two leaders also agreed on wider security issues, expressing concern over the AUKUS defence alliance which includes Australia, the UK and the US.

Putin and Xi were unanimous in criticising what they saw as negative US influence both in Europe and in the Asia-Pacific region. They also accused the US of opposing “the further expansion of NATO” in, as they put it, a “Cold War-era” approach.