Mission to the Moon: Polish scientists join forces with NASA

A Polish company Astronika is working on a joint project with NASA. The project is part of a joint cooperation agreement called the Artemis Accord.

“Through Artemis, NASA aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, heralding a new era for space exploration and utilization,” NASA summarises the goals of the accord on its webpage.

Although NASA is leading the Artemis missions, it has established international partnerships, which will play a key role in achieving a sustainable and robust presence on the Moon, which will become an interim stop on the journey to Mars.

Furthermore, the Artemis Accord aims to establish a common set of principles to govern the civil exploration and use of outer space as numerous countries and private sector players conduct missions and operations in cislunar space.

“The Artemis Accords will describe a shared vision for principles, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, to create a safe and transparent environment which facilitates exploration, science, and commercial activities for all of humanity to enjoy,” says NASA in the summary of the accord.

The most interesting part of the programme is due to begin in two months.

“The first mission will be unmanned, it will also be a test of a new, heavy rocket, and a new spacecraft, which will carry the astronauts into space in the future,” explained Doctor Tomasz Banyś of EC1 Planetarium in Łódź.

Apart from landing people on the Moon again, another goal is to research the surface of the moon and look for valuable natural resources.