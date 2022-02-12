Leica exhibition celebrates one of Poland’s finest photographers

Bogdan Dziworski was – and still is – a prolific street photographer.

Archiwum Kalbar/PAP

In this episode of The Debrief, we take a look at the work of Bogdan Dziworski, a Polish photographer and cinematographer who has just turned 80.

Starting out in post-war Poland, he went on to rub shoulders with personalities such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, who offered the Polish photographer a chance to join the world-renowned Magnum Agency. However, Dziworski turned down the offer, instead deciding to concentrate on his film work.

The Leica Gallery in Warsaw is now celebrating Dziworski’s 80th birthday with a display of the photographer’s work with a number of exhibitions both in Poland and beyond.

Host John Beauchamp is joined by curator Rafał Łochowski from the Warsaw Leica Gallery.

