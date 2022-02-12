Russia says US sub violated its far east waters, calls in attache: Russian media

As tensions between Washington and Moscow grow, Russia’s defence ministry summoned the US military attache on Saturday following a complaint of an incident in which it said a US submarine violated its territorial waters in the far east, as reported by Russian state-owned domestic news agency RIA reported.

According to the Russian military, it had used “appropriate means” to make the US submarine leave Russian waters after the vessel ignored a request to leave.

The US submarine was allegedly detected near the Pacific Kuril islands as Russia conducted naval exercises.

Russian MOD says a US attack submarine was detected in Russian territorial waters. Says MOD then called military attache at US Moscow embassy. https://t.co/QJfrg5W7fl

This is either a really stupid US Navy operation or Russian disinformation. Wait for more info.

— Hans Kristensen (@nukestrat) February 12, 2022