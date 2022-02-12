Wall Street stocks slide, oil prices soar to mounting Russia-Ukraine tensions

Wall Street executives instantly reacted to the emerging reports of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine causing investors to start selling off stocks and buying Treasury bonds.

The Nasdaq Composite index lost 2.6 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.9 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 1.5 percent.

Energy stocks rose in line with the price of crude oil, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR index gained 1.8 percent. Diamondback Energy shares rose by 2.2 percent and Devon Energy by 2.6 percent.

Travel-related equities such as airlines are at the opposite extreme. American Airlines shares plunged 6 percent.

“Russia and our response to Russia really won’t have too much economic impact on the United States. They’re not a large trading partner with us. Europe is, and Europe could be damaged to some extent with a protracted conflict with Russia,” Christian Ledoux, Captrust’s director of investments said.

Potential Russian attack causes oil price hike

Meanwhile, when US officials warned Moscow was ready to attack “at any time”, oil prices rose by almost 5 percent, reaching levels above USD 95 per barrel, the highest level since 2014.

On Friday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing that there were signs of Russia’s escalation on its border with Ukraine and that it was possible that an invasion would take place during the Olympics.

The US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and Morocco urged their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

