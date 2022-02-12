Polish CIA agent remembered 18 years after his mission of life concluded

It has been 18 years since the passing of a great polish hero, Ryszard Kukliński. A colonel in the army of the communist state, he doubled as a CIA informant. Helped by the US agency he escaped to the United States, where he continued his struggle for Polish freedom.

February 12, 2022, marks the anniversary of Ryszard Kukliński’s passing. Kukliński, a Polish spy during the Cold War, contributed to the fall of communism by providing vital military intelligence to the US government. During the infamous martial law period in Poland, Kukliński proved to be of immense help to the Western world. He was one of the planners and coordinators of the first stages of the implementation of martial law in Poland. Thus, he had the required knowledge which he promptly provided to the CIA in order to fight the communist regime.

The case of Kukliński is shrouded in mystery, as everything he did for the CIA was strictly off the record.

Following a meeting between Pope John Paul II and an anonymous CIA representative, a secret agent of the Polish Communist state in the Vatican, father Janusz Bolonek, provided the communist government in Warsaw with a report. He warned the state intelligence of a possible spy in their ranks.

This prompted Kukliński to flee Poland. Holding a false passport, Kukliński, together with his family, was transported by the CIA to London on a British Airways flight. From there they made their way to the US.

Despite the Polish communist government deeming him a criminal and a traitor, the future generations came to appreciate what Kukliński did for the freedom of Poland. During his final days, he was awarded multiple titles and posthumously has been promoted to the rank of a general.