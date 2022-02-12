US, British troops to be stationed in southeast Poland says MoD

Błaszczak said that "the additional soldiers will strengthen American forces in the southeast of our country.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Almost 5,000 soldiers from America’s 82nd Airborne Division will join US troops already in Poland and will be stationed in the country’s southeast along with British soldiers, the defence minister has announced.

The USA and Great Britain have both sent additional troops to Poland to shore up Nato’s eastern flank in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“That United States forces in Poland will soon be joined by further soldiers is proof on the one hand that the threat occurring in the East is being treated very seriously, and on the other hand that allied obligations within the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance are also treated very seriously,” Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak told reporters on Saturday following his Friday talks with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

He said that “the additional soldiers will strengthen American forces in the southeast of our country.

“Soldiers of the American 82nd Division numbering almost 5,000 will join a further almost 5,000 soldiers that are stationed in Poland,” he continued, adding that British troops had also arrived in the country.

The US Department of Defense announced on Friday that the US would send a further 3,000 soldiers to Poland, having already deployed 1,700 additional troops to the country over the situation in Ukraine.

At a meeting last week with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, it was agreed that 350 Royal Marines would be deployed to Poland to complement British forces already in the country.