World News 09.02: Weimar Triangle talks, British PM to visit Poland

The Weimar Triangle talks, unrest in Ukraine, Russian disinformation and the upcoming visit of British PM Boris Johnson’s to Poland were among the topics touched on in the latest World News episode.

Multinational NATO battlegroup marks the 5th anniversary of its existence. It was established as part of the North Atlantic Alliance’s decision to strengthen its Eastern Flank after the Russian annexation of Crimea. This decision was taken at the 2016 NATO summit in Warsaw.

British PM to visit Poland



Boris Johnson will meet with the President and Prime Minister of Poland on Thursday. During his visit, the UK’s Prime Minister will also meet with British soldiers stationed in Poland. Afterwards, Johnson will set off to Brussels.

Weimar Triangle talks



The multi-pronged diplomatic effort to stave off a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is in full swing. The renewal of the Weimar Triangle format which includes Poland, Germany, and France is seen as an important method of dialogue to include the leaders of Russia and Ukraine – with the ultimate goal of restoring peace and stability in Eastern Europe.

Russian-Belarusian military exercises



Russian Armed Forces are about to conduct joint exercises with the military of Belarus near the Polish-Belarusian border. Russia deployed forces from as far as Siberia for the drills. The build-up of Russian forces within Belarus raised fears that the territory of the country might be used to launch a possible invasion of Ukraine.

Row over Turów mine



Recently, Poland and the Czech Republic signed an agreement ending the row over the Turów mine row, which caused tensions between the countries for over a year. Now, the European Commission announced that the unpaid fines owed by Poland in connection to the case, will be subtracted from European funds assigned to the country. Warsaw vows to appeal the decision.

Russian propaganda



Russia is not stopping in its efforts to continue to spread its disinformation campaign against the West. Pro-Russian propaganda has been claiming that Polish mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalists have been working together in the Donbas region to destabilise the situation.

Loosening restrictions



Despite high transmissibility, the now-dominant Omicron variant gives milder symptoms. This has led the governments of some European countries to begin easing the unpopular restrictions.

Watch the latest episode of World News to familiarise yourself with those and other pieces of news from around the globe.