Polish FM visits Ukraine to discuss Russian threat

Zbigniew Rau, the Polish FM, has started his three-day visit to Ukraine as a representative of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as Poland currently holds the organisation’s chairmanship.

“Many issues will be discussed during these talks. Above all else is the matter of the current security situation and integrity of borders in the OSCE region. This includes the ongoing threat to Ukrainian sovereignty,” said Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Łukasz Jasina.

The schedule



Minister Rau will visit Kyiv and Kharkiv, he will meet, among others, with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of diplomacy Dmytro Kuleba and the OSCE special representative in Ukraine Mikko Kinnunen.

On Thursday, Minister Rau is due to hold talks with Mr Zelensky about measures to de-escalate and resolve the ongoing crisis around Ukraine. On that day and on Friday, talks with the Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs are also scheduled. On Thursday, Mr Rau and Dmytro Kuleba will also lay flowers at the Memorial Wall of the Soldiers Fallen for Ukraine.

Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe: Weimar Triangle

On Friday, in addition to talks in Kyiv and Kharkiv, Rau’s visit “in an area under immediate threat” is planned.

Spokesman Jasina added that Zbigniew Rau is set to meet with representatives of Ukrainian civil society.

A real threat of invasion



At the end of 2021, Russia made a number of demands on the US and NATO, labelling them as security guarantees. The Kremlin demands legal guarantees of the non-enlargement of NATO, which would put an end to Ukraine’s hopes for joining the Alliance. NATO countries have already ruled out the fulfilment of this demand.

Should the demands not be met, Moscow declares it would take steps, including military ones, although it does not specify what these could be. Ukraine and Western countries believe that the concentration of troops on the Ukrainian border by Russia is intended to put pressure on Kyiv and the capitals supporting it. In the opinion of military experts and Western governments, there is a real threat of Russian aggression.