EC takes Poland to CJEU for lack of wastewater treatment

The European Commission (EC) has said it would bring Poland before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for lack of treatment of its urban wastewater.

According to the EC, Poland doesn’t comply with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive that requires EU Member States to ensure that urban agglomerations (towns, cities, settlements) properly collect and treat their wastewater, thus eliminating or reducing all their undesirable effects when they are discharged into water bodies.

The EC said that Poland should have been fully compliant with the directive since 2015.

“The Commission decided… to refer Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failure to comply with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive,” the EC said in a Wednesday press release.

“In Poland, over 1,000 agglomerations do not have a collecting system for their municipal waste waters meaning that the waste water is being directly discharged in rivers, seas or lakes without treatment,” the EC’s press release read.

The Commission added that despite some progress and financial support from EU cohesion policy, “efforts by the Polish authorities have to date been unsatisfactory and insufficient…”

“The European Green Deal sets a Zero Pollution ambition for the EU. EU legislation, such as the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive, aims to protect human health and safeguard the natural environment, and it is essential that Member States implement it fully,” EC said in the statement.