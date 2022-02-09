Sailing cargo ships return to favour amid search for limiting carbon emissions

Seemingly a thing of the past, sailing cargo ships might be looking at their renaissance as countries strive for limiting their carbon emissions. One such vessel has arrived in the port of Bordeaux with holds full of Colombian coffee.

Belco, a coffee importer based in Gironde, France, has shipped a cargo of coffee by sail. The “Avontuur” departed from Colombia in December, and arrived in Bordeaux this Monday.

After a series of advancements in steam and combustion engines technology in the late 19th century, sailing ships became more of a curiosity than a viable means of moving cargo. Now, they might be up for a comeback.

The director of Belco says that the effect of shipping coffee by sail results in a EUR 0.1 price increase on a 250 g pack for the consumer.

The company aims to ship half of its coffee on sail ships by 2025 and plans to build a special cargo vessel capable of holding 1,000 tonnes of goods.

“We will have a carbon footprint reduced by over 90 percent. That’s almost 5,000 tonnes of CO2 saved per year per ship. We are going to be on a sailing cargo ship and not on a cargo ship that is a bit of a sailing ship,” the Belco head said.

According to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a United Nations agency, shipping accounts for 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. However, left unchecked it could balloon up to 10 percent in 2050.