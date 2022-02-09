Six Russian naval vessels sail into Black Sea

Russian amphibious assault ships have sailed through the Bosphorus and crossed into the Black Sea. The six naval vessels were redeployed from their usual ports in the Baltic and White seas, to the vicinity of Ukraine, officially for the purpose of military manoeuvres.

Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets in January and February, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, in the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during a standoff with the West over Ukraine.

The vessels include the Korolev, the Minsk and the Kaliningrad, which navigated the Bosphorus on Tuesday, while the Pyotr Morgunov, the Georgy Pobedonosets and the Olenegorsky Gornyak sailed into the Black Sea a day later.

Tensions around Ukraine



Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. It denies any plans to invade but is seeking sweeping security guarantees, including a promise of no missile deployments near its borders, a scaling back of NATO military infrastructure and a ban on Ukraine ever joining the alliance.

Legally, NATO member Turkey could shut the straits to transit if Russia were to take military action against Ukraine.

“Turkey is authorised to close the straits to all foreign warships in wartime or when it is threatened by aggression. Also, it is authorised to refuse transit to merchant ships belonging to countries at war with Turkey,” said Yoruk Isik, an Istanbul-based geopolitical analyst and head of the Bosphorus Observer consultancy.

In case of a war, Russia could try to seize the coastal city of Odessa, which hosts a large Russian minority, in a seaborne assault.