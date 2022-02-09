Education minister announces early resumption of regular classes

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Junior school forms from the fifth to eighth grade, and all secondary school pupils will resume regular classes from February 21, the education minister said on Wednesday.

Przemyslaw Czarnek said the date meant regular classes would resume earlier than originally planned.

“We’ve decided to speed up the return to regular schooling in forms V-VIII and secondary schools by a week, that is from February 21,” Czarnek told a press conference.