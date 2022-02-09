Main suspect of 2015 Paris Islamist attacks on trial

Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the November 2015 Islamist attacks that killed 130 people in Paris, testified before a court on Wednesday. He said that he “killed nobody, nor did he injure anybody.”

Mr Abdeslam, 32, is believed by prosecutors to be the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell behind the terrorist attacks on Paris’ bars, restaurants, Bataclan concert hall and the “Stade de France” sports stadium on November 13.

The suspect gave his testimony on Wednesday, six years after the attack took place. “I did not kill anyone and I did not injure anyone,” he stressed. “Since the beginning of this affair, they have not stopped slandering me,” he added.

“I love ISIS”

The sole survivor of the terrorist group also emphasised that he supported and loved the Islamic State terrorist organisation. "Every day they fight, every day they sacrifice themselves," he said of the Islamic State insurgents.

According to French and Belgian authorities that have been building the case against Mr Abdeslam for over five years, the suspect rented the black VW Polo car that was seen at the scene of the attack.

The investigators want to prove that the suspect was the only attacker who did not set off his explosive belt, instead throwing it away and fleeing to Belgium.



The 32-year-old was later arrested in Brussels, during a police raid in April 2016.