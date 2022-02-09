COVID-19 in Poland: Some restrictions to be lifted soon

“We are dealing with the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March it may be possible to lift some of the current restrictions,” Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He explained that all the data show that the fifth wave of the pandemic in Poland has already reached its peak. Therefore, the government has decided to loosen some of the restrictions, especially those relating to the rules for isolation and quarantine.

“I hope we will be able to make bold decisions on lifting the restrictions in March… so that we can enter into a more normal mode of operation in spring,” the minister said.

As Mr Niedzielski added, some of the decisions regarding lifting the restrictions have already been made.

From February 11, quarantine will be lifted following arrival in Poland from abroad.

From February 15, a 7-day isolation for COVID-19 patients will be in force. Up to this point it has covered a period of 10 days. In addition, co-household quarantine will only apply during the isolation period of an infected family member.

The so-called “contact quarantine”, applying to people who have had contact with those who are infected will also be abolished.

Mr Niedzielski explained that the current situation in Polish hospitals has prompted the government to take important decisions.

“Right now, we have nearly 30,000 hospital beds allocated to COVID-19, of which two-thirds are occupied… we have decided to quickly allocate about 5,000 beds for regular treatment in other areas,” the minister announced.

Back to school earlier

“We have made a decision to accelerate the return to full-time education in grades 5-8 and in secondary schools by one week,” Przemysław Czarnek, Polish Minister of Education, announced on Wednesday, explaining that the return to schools will start on February 21.

Initially, it was assumed that these pupils would not return to school until the beginning of March.

COVID-19 in Poland

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced 46,872 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 5,270,343, including 758,359 still active.

A total of 52,363,064 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,910,805 people have so far been fully vaccinated in Poland.