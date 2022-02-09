Migration crisis: 20 people force PL-BY border, European bison return to the Polish side

“On February 8, 20 foreign nationals from Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and the Palestinian Authority, tried to enter Poland illegally from Belarus,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

W dn.08.02 na terytorium🇵🇱próbowało nielegalnie przedostać się z🇧🇾20 cudzoziemców-ob.Egiptu,Iranu,Iraku,Jemenu,Syrii i Autonomii Palestyńskiej.

Za pomocnictwo zatrzymano ob.Ukrainy.

Dziś rano na odcinku #PSGDubiczeCerkiewne zatrzymano grupę 10 cudzoziemców-ob.Gwinei i Pakistanu. pic.twitter.com/VZAGhCeHKD

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) February 9, 2022

The illegal crossings

Another 10 foreigners who illegally crossed the Polish-Belarusian border in the Dubicze Cerkiewne region were detained on Wednesday morning. Among them were Guinean and Pakistani nationals,” Border Guard spokeswoman Lieutenant Anna Michalska told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The group that tried to cross the border on Tuesday night “cut the concertina and were stopped at the border. It was not a forceful attempt. It turned out that these people had reached Minsk in February and January. Some of them had been living in Russia for several months,” she added.

Nature calls

In other border crossing news, four European bison returned to the Polish side. “Waiting for them were officers of the Polish Border Guard in Białowieża, employees of the Białowieski National Park and Polish soldiers,” the border Guard wrote on social media, adding a video from the encounter.

🦬 Wszystkie żubry, które zdecydują się na powrót z Białorusi🇧🇾 do Polski🇵🇱 przyjmujemy z otwartymi rękami i czekamy ze słodkimi🍎

Dziś kolejne 4 żubry przeszły na stronę Polską.

Czekali na nich funkcjonariusze #PSGBiałowieża pracownicy #BiałowieskiParkNarodowy i #żołnierzeWP 💪 pic.twitter.com/KgH4Wrmbwu

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) February 9, 2022

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border

Since the beginning of the year, Border Guard officers have recorded over 1,100 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian.

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

At the end of January, the construction of a border barrier between Poland and Belarus began. The 5.5-metre-high barrier will stretch over 186 kilometres and will cost approximately EUR 260 mln. The barrier is due to be operational by June.