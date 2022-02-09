Rock Rachon: German policy, EU conservatives, Union’s campaign against PL, HU

The Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau’s visit to the US, where he had talks with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended over the weekend. The reason for the meeting was the threat of Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

71 pct of Germans negative about Chancellor Scholz: poll

Two months into the work of the newly-composed coalition government of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SDP), the Greens and the Free…

see more

The programme’s first part concerned the Russian troops massing near the country’s border with Ukraine and the EU countries’ response.

“Last days have proven that the weakest point of the alliance of western countries is Germany,” Tomasz Grzywaczewski, a lawyer, journalist, and Rock Rachon’s first guest said, commenting on the matter.

“[German] Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the weekend again declined any supplies of armements to Ukraine,” he pointed out, adding that the country’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, “did not manage” to meet with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during her recent visit to Kyiv.

“It is hard to determine which team is Germany actually playing [for],” he assessed.

Leaders of European conservative parties met in Madrid

see more

The recent summit of EU conservatives

The programme’s second section reflected on the recent summit of European conservative parties that took place in Madrid.

The conference concluded with a joint statement focused on the external threats to Europe, which, as its participants unanimously stressed, are generated by Russia’s aggressive approach. The threat of the EU becoming a federal superstate was also discussed by the politicians.

“There are many Brussels’ bureaucrats, there are many threats of neomarxist ideology that threaten the idea of united Europe,” George Simion, right-wing politician and co-president of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), currently polling as the country’s second political force, emphasised.

“That is why we have to defend our Europe, the Judeo-Christian Europe that has values and stands against the threats like a ‘cancel culture’,” he stressed.

Mainstream media biassed towards Hungary, Poland: ex-head of Soros foundation

see more

EU campaign against Poland and Hungary

In recently-leaked materials, delivered anonymously by e-mail to the Magyar Nemzet, a Hungarian newspaper, Andrej Nosko, former head of the Open Society Foundation, founded by the billionaire George Soros, admitted that most press reports in the European media presented a very distorted picture of both Poland and Hungary.

“Their goal is to enforce the same system, the same liberal democracy upon all countries, because they consider it the only valid system,” Mariann Őry, Hungarian right-wing journalist and Rock Rachon’s guest, said, commenting on the matter.

‘For them, countries like Poland and Hungary, with strong conservative governments, just do not fit in the picture,” she assessed.

The programme’s fourth guest was Matthew Tyrmand who is a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist, writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.