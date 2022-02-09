Poland reports 46,872 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 310 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 46,872 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 310 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 35,960 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,952 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 19,014 recorded the day prior, including 1,189 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,674 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 557,319 people are under quarantine. So far, 4,406,780 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 52,363,064 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,910,805 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 10,515,652 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.