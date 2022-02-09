British PM to visit Poland on Thursday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Poland on Thursday to meet President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, amid tensions over the security situation in Ukraine, a Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

More British troops to assist Polish soldiers at border

The head of the British parliament will also visit his country’s soldiers stationed in Poland together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the spokesman stated.

More UK troops in Poland

On Monday after a meeting in London with the head of the Ministry of Defence Mariusz Blaszczak, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace announced the deployment of an additional 350 troops to Poland.

As specified by the Ministry of Defence in London, the soldiers are to support the Polish side in joint exercises, contingency planning and capacity building in the face of a build-up of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine.

UK helps Ukraine

Last year the UK sent 100 troops to Poland to help support the country with the migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.

On January 17, Mr Wallace told the House of Commons that the UK had provided Ukraine with light anti-tank defence systems to boost its defensive capabilities in the event of a Russian invasion, as Russia emasses thousands of troops at the border with Ukraine.

Moreover, Russia and Belarus will hold joint exercises called Union Resolve 2022, between February 10 and February 20. The Kremlin has described the exercises as a rehearsal for repelling external aggression.