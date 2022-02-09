COVID-19: 46,872 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 46,872 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 5,270,343 including 758,359 still active. The number of active cases increased from 743,351 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 310 new fatalities – 84 from COVID-19 alone and 226 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 107,204.

Daily new COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 557,319 people are quarantined and 4,406,780 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 758,359 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Wednesday a total of 52,363,064 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,910,805 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,189 out of 2,674 available.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

COVID-19 global data

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 401,567,056 coronavirus cases, 5,784,092 deaths and 321,311,110 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 78,556,193, India has the second most with 42,410,976 cases and Brazil third with 26,776,620.