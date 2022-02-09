North Korea boasts of their nuclear weapons capabilities

North Korea is one of the few countries in the world with nuclear weapons and advanced military missiles, the only one that defies the United States and “can shake the world” with its long-range weapons, Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry said.

North Korea suggests it may resume nuclear, missile tests

Pyongyang’s hatred of the US

The ministry statement added that the series of missile tests conducted this year represented “remarkable achievements” that strengthened North Korea’s “deterrent capabilities”. The Foreign Minister in Pyongyang also mentioned the North Korean regime’s possession of Hwasong-15 missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

“In today’s world, where many countries are wasting their time creating a relationship with the United States through submission and blind obedience, only our country on this planet can shake up the world by launching a missile capable of reaching the US mainland,” the statement said. “There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles and supersonic missiles,” Noth Korea’s Foreign Ministry head stressed.

US calls for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula

When asked for comment on the matter, the US State Department reiterated its earlier assurance that it had no hostile intentions towards North Korea and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, Reuters reported.

The State Department spokesman called North Korea a threat to international peace and security.

The US has a vital interest in deterring North Korea, defending against provocation or use of force, limiting the reach of its most dangerous weapons programmes, and above all, maintaining the security of the American people and our allies, the spokesperson emphasised.

North Korea test-fires a Hwasong 12-type ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile Photo: PAP/EPA/KCNA

Outgoing South Korean president strives towards breakthrough with Pyongyang

The US responds

After North Korea recently tested the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile, concerns were raised in Washington and Seoul that this could be a step towards Pyongyang’s full resumption of ICBM or nuclear weapons testing, something North Korea has not done since 2017.

The US also recently imposed new sanctions over North Korea’s weapons programmes, following a series of Pyongyang’s missile launches at the beginning of the year.

How real is the North Korean threat

A Washington-based think tank reported on Monday that it had identified a military base near North Korea’s border with China that is likely designed to house ICBM missiles.

According to Reuters, US analysts stated that North Korea is taking advantage of a period in which much of the world is preoccupied with pandemics and other crises to test an ever-widening range of weaponry. While this seems to send a clear message to Washington and other countries, it is unlikely that drawing attention to itself is Pyongyang’s main goal.

“The North Koreans are not spoiled children who want attention, nor do these missiles exist just for show as propaganda gimmicks,” said Markus Garlauskas, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank and a former US national intelligence officer in North Korea.

“These weapons programmes are very real, making significant progress much faster than many think,” he assessed.