ECB warns banks of Russian-sponsored cyber attack

“The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing banks for a possible Russian-sponsored cyber attack as tensions with Ukraine mount,” two experts told the Reuters news agency, as the region braces for the financial fallout of any conflict.

The stand-off between Russia and Ukraine has rattled Europe’s political and business leaders, who fear an invasion that would inflict damage on the entire region.

Now the European Central Bank, led by former French minister Christine Lagarde, which has oversight of Europe’s biggest lenders, is on alert for the threat of cyber attacks on banks from Russia.

While the regulator had been focused on ordinary scams that boomed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine crisis has diverted its attention to cyber attacks launched from Russia, said one expert, adding that the ECB has questioned banks about their defences.

The ECB’s concerns are mirrored around the world. According to Thomson Reuters’ Regulatory Intelligence, the New York Department of Financial Services issued an alert to financial institutions in late January, warning of retaliatory cyber attacks should Russia invade Ukraine and trigger US sanctions.

Kremlin denies being involved cyber attacks

Earlier this year, multiple Ukrainian websites were hit by a cyber strike that left a warning to “be afraid and expect the worst.” Ukraine’s state security service SBU said it saw signs the attack was linked to hacker groups associated with Russian intelligence services.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the Russian state has anything to do with hacking around the world and said it is ready to cooperate with the US and others to crack

down on cyber crime.

Nonetheless, regulators in Europe are on high alert. The British National Cyber Security Centre warned large organisations to bolster their cyber security resilience amid the deepening tensions over Ukraine. On Tuesday, Mark Branson, the head of German supervisor BaFin, told an online conference that cyberwarfare was interconnected with geopolitics and security.

The White House has also blamed Russia for the devastating “NotPetya” cyber attack in 2017, when a virus crippled parts of Ukraine’s infrastructure, taking down thousands of computers.