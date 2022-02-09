Europe ready to sacrifice itself for Ukraine: study

“The West has so far disregarded the threat posed by Russia, but recently opened its eyes. Most respondents in the EU expect a Russian invasion this year,” the Polish daily “Rzeczpospolita” wrote, analysing the recent study on the matter which indicates that many Europeans are ready for far-reaching sacrifices for Ukraine amid Russia’s aggression.

The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) recently asked inhabitants of European countries for an assessment of the crisis in the east.

According to “Rzeczpospolita”, citing the results of the study, Poles are the most pessimistic with as many as 73 percent of them expecting a Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This is clearly more than in other surveyed countries, such as Romania (64 pct), Germany (52 pct) or Italy and France (51 pct).

The daily pointed out that everywhere except Finland (44 pct) has a pessimistic assessment of the Kremlin’s intentions. This is a breakthrough in relation to the state of Western public opinion before the previous acts of aggression by Russia, including the attacks on Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014. At that time, an “unconcerned approach to Moscow’s actions was dominant, which translated into a relatively mild government response.”

“Citizens of Europe are united”

“The Russian-Ukrainian crisis may turn out to be a breakthrough for European security. It is widely believed that the EU countries are divided, weak and ignore Ukraine. But our research shows that the citizens of Europe are united. They agree that Vladimir Putin may undertake a military operation and that Europe, together with NATO partners, should come to Ukraine’s rescue,” Mark Leonard, the ECFR’s founder, was quoted as saying by “Rzeczpospolita.”

“Moreover, 53 percent of Poles think that it is worth taking the risk of a military intervention by Russia in their homeland for the defence of Ukraine (39 pct hold the opposite opinion). Additionally, 37 percent of Germans, 38 percent of Italians or 28 percent of French would also choose such a serious sacrifice. So not only is Ukraine no longer a distant, maybe even abstract country for Western public opinion, but it is even worth a far-reaching sacrifice,” he pointed out.

What will Russia do?

According to the “Foreign Affairs” magazine, there are three possible forms of a Russian attack on Ukraine – the annexation or formal recognition of the independence of Donbas, a limited invasion into the east of the country and the occupation of these areas, and – according to the magazine, the most likely – a full-scale attack on many fronts focused on destroying Ukrainian army and infrastructure.

The article emphasised, that if the third scenario came true, Russia would use long-range artillery, short-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles on a massive scale, leading to the death of tens of thousands of people and a humanitarian disaster.

“If all went according to Russia’s plan, the attacks would cripple the Ukrainian government, military, and economic infrastructure – all important steps toward the goal of rendering Ukraine a failed state,” it assessed.

However, some hold the opposing view.

“A limited invasion of Ukraine is theoretically possible, but the potential consequences of this kind of step… would cost the Kremlin too much. It could become a nail in the Putin regime’s coffin,” Wiktor Ross, former chargé d‘affaires of the Polish embassy in Russia and head of the Polish diplomatic mission in Moldova (1994-2000) and Armenia (2003-2004), said in late December 2021 in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).