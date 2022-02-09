COVID-19: Half a million dead since Omicron’s discovery, WHO reports

On Tuesday the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that there have been half a million deaths worldwide from COVID-19 since the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a situation the WHO described as “more than tragic”.

500,000 deaths overlooked

“While everyone said Omicron was milder, we overlooked the fact that half a million people have died since the variant was discovered,” WHO infection prevention specialist Abdi Mahamud, said.

“In the age of effective vaccines, half a million people dying is really more than a tragedy,” he added. According to him, 130 million infections and 500,000 deaths have been registered worldwide since the Omicron variant was declared “concerning” by the WHO in late November.

The number of Omicron infections is “staggering”, “previous waves seem almost flat,” WHO epidemic expert Maria Van Kerkhove emphasised.

“We are still in the middle of this pandemic. I hope we are nearing its end, but many countries are not yet past their peak of Omicron infections and this virus is still dangerous,” she warned.

Current state of the pandemic

At the end of January the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said that “It is likely that the continent is moving towards defeating the pandemic.” He added that caution is still needed due to the virus’ high capacity to mutate.

Since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19 has killed nearly 5,782,814 people, while a total of 321,066,246 people have recovered worldwide. Currently there are 74,333,346 active cases and more than 10 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.