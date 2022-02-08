World News 08.02: Weimar Triangle meeting, Solidarity airport

We start tonight’s episode of World News with the Weimar Triangle meeting, namely, the leaders of Poland, Germany and France voicing their unity in ensuring peace for Ukraine. Also in the episode, we take a look at Poland’s largest prospective communication hub — the Solidarity airport, and more.

Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe: Weimar Triangle

see more

As European security remains the most important issue on the table, we take a closer look at how Nord Stream 2, as it threatens Europe’s energy security, especially when it comes to Ukraine. Will Nord Stream 2 pipeline remain a sticking point in the Western show of unity?

We discussed Germany’s position on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with our guest Maciej Kożuszek, journalist and foreign affairs analyst.

Returning to the Weimar Triangle, now zooming onto France’s stance. For president Emmanuel Macron it has been an intense time of diplomatic talks, about Ukraine-Russia tensions of course. First, he visited Moscow, then Kyiv.

We need unity within EU and NATO: President Duda in Brussels

see more

Poland invariably supports Ukraine’s independence

As for the government in Warsaw, it invariably supports Ukrainian independence, territorial integrity and energy security. Poland, as one of the countries of NATO’s eastern flank, is now receiving additional US troop deployments.

Meanwhile, in Vienna, the head of Polish diplomacy and the current chairman of the Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe, Zbigniew Rau, met with the Secretary-General of the organisation — Helga Schmidt.

Solidarity airport to welcome 40 million passengers and one million tonnes of freight per year

The International Air Transport Association has presented a forecast for planned Solidarity Transport Hub, which is to become Poland’s largest and main air hub. The organization predicts an initial capacity of 40 million passengers and one million tonnes of freight annually.

Factories in the euro area sell products more expensive

The prices at which factories in the euro area sell their products have increased by more than a quarter during the past year. This is another Eurostat data, confirming the scale of inflation, which affected the whole Europe. The European Central Bank has not reacted to the increased pace of price growth so far. The National Polish Bank, on the other hand, as well as the central banks of Hungary and the countries that have their own currencies had their chance to react in time.

Vannishing Chinese tennis player reappears

The missing Chinese tennis player suddenly appeared in the stands of the Beijing Olympics. Right after giving an interview in which she pulled back on her accusations of rape against a Chinese politician. What’s interesting, these accusations were even considered as a reason for her disappearance, which, in turn, caused many people to boycott the Olympic Games held in Beijing. Let’s not forget though, that even if Peng Shui re-appeared, the biggest controversies and boycotts were caused by the Chinese crimes against Uyghur people.

And finally, art in a new dimension and huge money. The first Non-refundable tokens art auction has started today in Paris. How does it even work and what are NFTs? You will find out in this episode.

The guest of World News on Tuesday evening was journalist Maciej Kożuszek.